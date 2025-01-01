This emoji represents honor, bravery and the hardships faced by soldiers and veterans alike. It is awarded to men and women who serve their country, fight in battles, win wars or are hurt while in action. The latter is referred to as a “purple heart.” The purpose of this medal is to show the achievements and sacrifices of a current or previously serving soldier.

Copy

Codepoints: 1F396 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )