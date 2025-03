The 1st place medal emoji is for winners, achievements, or success. It could be used to represent pride, a metaphorical trophy, or a sarcastic quip about winning. This gold medal is worn around the neck of the receiver to show off their accomplishment.

Keywords: 1st place medal, first, gold, medal

Codepoints: 1F947

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )