This sewing needle emoji shows both a needle and a small length of thread being spooled through the eye at the end of the needle. This emoji is only found on a few platforms, but it pictured similarly throughout. Use this emoji when talking about household tasks or designing and creating clothes.

Keywords: embroidery, needle, sewing, stitches, sutures, tailoring

Codepoints: 1FAA1

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )