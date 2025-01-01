Home

Sewing needle

This sewing needle emoji shows both a needle and a small length of thread being spooled through the eye at the end of the needle. This emoji is only found on a few platforms, but it pictured similarly throughout. Use this emoji when talking about household tasks or designing and creating clothes.

Keywords: embroidery, needle, sewing, stitches, sutures, tailoring
Codepoints: 1FAA1
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
Related emoji

  • 🧵 thread
    This spool of thread is an emoji made for seamstresses who use sewing machines.
  • 🏆 trophy
    Winner, winner chicken dinner! The trophy emoji depicts a gold trophy with a brown or black base. It can be used to show that you won something, or that what someone is talking about is a total winner.
  • 🥇 1st place medal
    This gold medal emoji is for the best of the best. Only the top winner will receive a 1st place medal.
  • 🛡️ shield
    The shield emoji shows a fantastical piece of armor used by fighters to protect them from attacks. The shield emoji can be used in any context of protection—mythical or not.
  • 🔏 locked with pen
    The locked with pen emoji is comprised of both a locked metal padlock and a pen. It can be used to refer to security in general or passwords.
  • 🎰 slot machine
    The slot machine emoji shows three red or blue sevens on a gray or black machine. Slot machines are typically found in casinos, so it can be used to show you’re playing slots or feeling lucky.
  • ✒️ black nib
    A black nib is found on a fountain pen. It’s what get’s ink to your paper, so you can write. Use the black nib emoji when talking about your next scripted masterpiece, your signature, or anything related to writing.
  • 🧺 basket
    Picnics are great outdoor activities when the weather is nice. Don’t forget the basket. The basket emoji is used when talking about picnics, barbeques and gift baskets. You could also use this emoji when talking about laundry or anything else you would put in a basket.
  • 🔖 bookmark
    The Bookmark emoji features a piece of paper which is attached to a string or tassel, with a design printed in the middle.
  • ⛓️ chains
    The Chains emoji features two silver-colored, metallic chains, circular loops overlapping. The chains are vertically aligned next to one another.
  • 🥈 2nd place medal
    This silver coin necklace with the number two is a 2nd place medal! While it’s no number one, being runner-up is still an accomplishment!
  • 🔒 locked
    The locked emoji shows a metal padlock in a fully locked position. If you see this on a door or locker, you’d better have the combination, or you’re not getting in!
  • 🧩 puzzle piece
    You found the missing piece! The puzzle piece emoji is perfect for talking with game lovers, or when discussing truly head-scratching situations that have you feeling like you’re looking at a jigsaw.
  • 🖼️ framed picture
    This framed picture shows a lovely landscape scene. Hang it in your home or office! Or keep it in your emoji keyboard!
  • 🥋 martial arts uniform
    Ready to try a little karate? Are you a martial arts expert? Show it off with this emoji of a formal belted martial arts uniform.
  • 🃏 joker
    The joker emoji shows a joker playing card, which is often removed from the deck before card games. Use this one when talking about pranksters, or things which are simply cast aside all too often.
  • 🇲🇿 flag: Mozambique
    The Mozambique flag emoji displays 3 horizontal stripes with teal on the top, black in the middle, and yellow on the bottom. The black stripe is outlined in white on both the top and bottom. On the left side sits a red triangle connecting all 3 stripes. Centered on the red triangle is a yellow star with a book and weapons on top.
  • ♟️ chess pawn
    The chess pawn emoji is shown as a black game piece. Chess is known for being a game of strategy, so use this one wisely.
  • 🎖️ military medal
    The Military Medal emoji features a gold medal in varying shapes attached to a multicolored ribbon, which is often awarded to soldiers and war veterans.
  • 🪖 military helmet
    The military helmet is not found on all platforms, but when you encounter it, it should look like a green, rounded helmet with a chin strap. This emoji refers to anything military related.

