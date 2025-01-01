This sewing needle emoji shows both a needle and a small length of thread being spooled through the eye at the end of the needle. This emoji is only found on a few platforms, but it pictured similarly throughout. Use this emoji when talking about household tasks or designing and creating clothes.
