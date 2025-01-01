Home

YayText!

Military helmet

The military helmet emoji depicts a green, round helmet with a leather chin strap. It is often worn by those serving in the army while in combat, and the emoji can be used to talk about anything related to military service, veterans, or the army in general.

Keywords: army, helmet, military, soldier, warrior
Codepoints: 1FA96
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
Related emoji

  • 🧢 billed cap
    The billed cap emoji depicts a traditional baseball cap with a long bill in front and a fitted cap. Use this emoji in the context of sports and athletic fashion.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • ⛑️ rescue worker’s helmet
    The rescue worker’s helmet emoji is a round red hardhat with a white cross on it, indicating that the person who wears it works in healthcare or in emergency medical rescue services.
  • 🥈 2nd place medal
    This silver coin necklace with the number two is a 2nd place medal! While it’s no number one, being runner-up is still an accomplishment!
  • 💼 briefcase
    The briefcase emoji features a masculine, brown (possibly leather) bag, with a small handle and a closing mechanism, a lock or latch of some sort, to keep the case closed.
  • 📿 prayer beads
    The prayer beads emoji features a single strand of brown or red beads with a tassel hanging from the middle.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 🥇 1st place medal
    This gold medal emoji is for the best of the best. Only the top winner will receive a 1st place medal.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.
  • 🎩 top hat
    A top hat is a fancy accessory worn by magicians, circus performers, and classy men in the 18th century. If you tap a top hat with a magic wand, a rabbit might come out.
  • 🥉 3rd place medal
    The 3rd place medal is a bronze medallion strung around a ribbon.
  • 🎖️ military medal
    The Military Medal emoji features a gold medal in varying shapes attached to a multicolored ribbon, which is often awarded to soldiers and war veterans.
  • 🛷 sled
    The Sled emoji is shown as a traditional, wooden plank, screwed atop a contraption that looks like skis are attached to the underside of the toboggan.
  • 🟫 brown square
    The Brown Square emoji features a simple, shaded brown square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in shade, depending on platform.
  • 🇱🇸 flag: Lesotho
    The flag emoji of Lesotho is recognizable due to its horizontal stripes of blue, white and green and the distinctive black Basotho hat in the center.
  • 👖 jeans
    This blue pair of pants represents denim jeans. Jeans are a very versatile casual garment, available in many variations. You can use this emoji to say you got some new pants, or are in fact wearing pants.
  • 💜 purple heart
    The purple heart emoji is another heart emoji in a non-red color that shows positive feelings. It may also refer to the Purple Heart military medal of honor.
  • 🩳 shorts
    The Shorts emoji features a baggy pair of men’s shorts with drawstrings, ranging in color and design depending on the platform the emoticon is viewed on.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • 🎓 graduation cap
    The graduation cap is a celebratory and traditional garment with a symbolic tassel worn to the right side when still students, and moved to the left after having completed their commencement.

