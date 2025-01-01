Home

Briefcase

Briefcases are like purses for men (or business people in general) and typically hold important documents for work or school. Briefcases are usually carried by the older generation, as the youth prefers backpacks. This emoji shows various styles, ranging from a brown fabric or leather-like material and metal, which makes the contents look more dangerous or important.

Keywords: briefcase
Codepoints: 1F4BC
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 🗄️ file cabinet
    Need to file an important document? You might use a file cabinet. The file cabinet emoji is used to symbolize a common piece of office furniture used to organize information. It is commonly used in conversations about office work and filing.
  • 🪖 military helmet
    The military helmet is not found on all platforms, but when you encounter it, it should look like a green, rounded helmet with a chin strap. This emoji refers to anything military related.
  • 📏 straight ruler
    The Straight Ruler emoji features a standard, simple ruler, usually seen in a teacher’s classroom. Color varies across platforms.
  • 📂 open file folder
    The open file folder emoji is a grey open-edged folder that is open just a smidge. In many platforms, this folder is shown as manilla—a deeply boring beige.
  • 📁 file folder
    The File Folder emoji features a yellow or otherwise neutral colored file folder, meant to hold paperwork and other important documentation.
  • 🖇️ linked paperclips
    The linked paperclips should not be confused with the single paperclip emoji, since this emoji shows two clips (or more) linked together. Send this to your best friend who is attached to your hip.
  • 👛 purse
    Never open a purse without permission. There could be some value items inside like money, coins, makeup, jewelry, and other belongings. The purse is also a major fashion statement and the emoji can be a symbol for fashion or style.
  • 🔏 locked with pen
    The locked with pen emoji is comprised of both a locked metal padlock and a pen. It can be used to refer to security in general or passwords.
  • 🩺 stethoscope
    Heading to the doctor’s office? You’ll most likely see a stethoscope around their neck. This an emoji symbolizes a doctor, medicine and health.
  • 🪙 coin
    Cha-ching! The coin emoji is used to represent metal currency like quarters and pennies or digital currency such as Bitcoin. Use this emoji when you want to talk about wealth, riches, gold, and money. The coin emoji can also be used to talk about a coin toss.
  • 📋 clipboard
    Have you checked all the boxes off of your list? The Clipboard emoji has many meanings. It could be used to refer to a clipboard in a medical office, work office, or school. It can also be used to talk about a todo list, checklist, or a document that needs to be completed.
  • ⛑️ rescue worker’s helmet
    The rescue worker’s helmet emoji is a round red hardhat with a white cross on it, indicating that the person who wears it works in healthcare or in emergency medical rescue services.
  • 🗓️ spiral calendar
    Not to be confused with similar-looking emojis, the spiral calendar features a calendar with spiral rings at the top.
  • 👜 handbag
    Leaving the house? Don’t forget your handbag. A handbag is used to hold a wallet, keys, and other personal items that you may need during the day. A handbag itself can be inexpensive, or very expensive if it's made by a famous Italian designer.
  • 🪚 carpentry saw
    Here we have your standard carpentry saw. The gray blade has a brown handle. It can be used to show you’re doing work around the house and sawing something.
  • 🗒️ spiral notepad
    Spiral notepads are a great writing tool to have when taking notes in class or at work. Make sure to have a pen or pencil ready. The spiral notepad emoji can be used when talking about notes, office supplies and school supplies.
  • 🔒 locked
    The locked emoji shows a metal padlock in a fully locked position. If you see this on a door or locker, you’d better have the combination, or you’re not getting in!
  • 🥼 lab coat
    The lab coat emoji is simply that; a long, white lab coat with buttons and pockets, usually meant for scientists.
  • 🗝️ old key
    You have the key, now go find the chest so you can open it for the treasure. An old key is often used to talk about something antique or old fashioned. It can also be used metaphorically to speak on the key to unlocking information.

YayText