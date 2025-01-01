Home

Lab coat

Although lab coats are often associated with scientists, there are a diversity of professions that benefit from this functional garb. Doctors, dentists and technicians are just some of the examples. Lab coats are meant to protect yourself from bodily harm when dealing with infectious or corrosive materials and are predominantly white, to better portray a sterile type of environment. This emoji is best used when you want to tell someone you are experimenting or visiting the doctor.

Keywords: doctor, experiment, lab coat, scientist
Codepoints: 1F97C
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
Related emoji

  • 🧑‍🔬 scientist
    The scientist emoji showcases a bust of a person, wearing a white lab coat and safety glasses, while holding a beaker or test tube filled with liquid.
  • ⛑️ rescue worker’s helmet
    The rescue worker’s helmet emoji is a round red hardhat with a white cross on it, indicating that the person who wears it works in healthcare or in emergency medical rescue services.
  • 🧪 test tube
    Are you doing some science experiments? The test tube emoji can be used to show chemicals being tested. It’s a clear tube with green liquid tiled on its side.
  • 🔬 microscope
    The microscope emoji depicts a typical science lab microscope, used to magnify even the tiniest specimens for observation. Neat!
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 👖 jeans
    This blue pair of pants represents denim jeans. Jeans are a very versatile casual garment, available in many variations. You can use this emoji to say you got some new pants, or are in fact wearing pants.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.
  • 💄 lipstick
    The lipstick emoji shows the bullet of a tube a bright red lipstick. This emoji can be used when talking about getting ready to go out or soliciting advice about which shade of red suits you best.
  • 📟 pager
    Even if the technology is outdated, the pager emoji is very much in the present. Use it when you’re feeling nostalgic for the digital communications of the past.
  • 💊 pill
    Pills can be life saving or addictive. The pill emoji can represent medicine and health, but it can also represent a drug addiction. A doctor can prescribe a pill to treat a certain condition or illness.
  • 🛡️ shield
    The shield emoji shows a fantastical piece of armor used by fighters to protect them from attacks. The shield emoji can be used in any context of protection—mythical or not.
  • 🩸 drop of blood
    The red drop of blood emoji shows a single drop of blood and can be used by medical professionals or hungry vampires.
  • 🩺 stethoscope
    Heading to the doctor’s office? You’ll most likely see a stethoscope around their neck. This an emoji symbolizes a doctor, medicine and health.
  • 🪓 axe
    The axe emoji is depicted in various shades of red gray and brown. Each platform shows an axe head either white or grey, with a handle. You can use it to show that you’re chopping wood, or to reference how mad you may be.
  • 🥿 flat shoe
    Stay practical with the flat shoe emoji. If heels aren’t your thing, go for this comfortable style.
  • 🩳 shorts
    The Shorts emoji features a baggy pair of men’s shorts with drawstrings, ranging in color and design depending on the platform the emoticon is viewed on.
  • 🧮 abacus
    The abacus emoji shows an ancient way to count with beads before calculators were invented. Send this to your older friends when they’re acting out of touch.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • ⚗️ alembic
    Things you may find in a mad scientist’s lab for 100, please! The alembic is a tool used in chemistry and biomedical labs to distill. Some versions of the alembic are also used to distill alcohol.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.

