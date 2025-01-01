Although lab coats are often associated with scientists, there are a diversity of professions that benefit from this functional garb. Doctors, dentists and technicians are just some of the examples. Lab coats are meant to protect yourself from bodily harm when dealing with infectious or corrosive materials and are predominantly white, to better portray a sterile type of environment. This emoji is best used when you want to tell someone you are experimenting or visiting the doctor.

Keywords: doctor, experiment, lab coat, scientist

Codepoints: 1F97C

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )