The lipstick emoji shows just the top of a tube of red lipstick. It appears that the bullet has not yet been used but could easily be swiped on to add a little wow factor to any outfit. Use this emoji when talking about makeup, traditional femininity, or when telling someone what kind of makeup you’ll be wearing for the day.
