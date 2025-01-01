The lipstick emoji shows just the top of a tube of red lipstick. It appears that the bullet has not yet been used but could easily be swiped on to add a little wow factor to any outfit. Use this emoji when talking about makeup, traditional femininity, or when telling someone what kind of makeup you’ll be wearing for the day.

Copy

Keywords: cosmetics, lipstick, makeup

Codepoints: 1F484

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )