Lipstick

The lipstick emoji shows just the top of a tube of red lipstick. It appears that the bullet has not yet been used but could easily be swiped on to add a little wow factor to any outfit. Use this emoji when talking about makeup, traditional femininity, or when telling someone what kind of makeup you’ll be wearing for the day.

Keywords: cosmetics, lipstick, makeup
Codepoints: 1F484
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🦺 safety vest
    The safety vest emoji shows a bright orange and neon yellow vest often worn by crossing guards, construction workers, and nighttime runners. Use the safety vest emoji to convey that safety is number one in your life.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • 👖 jeans
    This blue pair of pants represents denim jeans. Jeans are a very versatile casual garment, available in many variations. You can use this emoji to say you got some new pants, or are in fact wearing pants.
  • 🥼 lab coat
    The lab coat emoji is simply that; a long, white lab coat with buttons and pockets, usually meant for scientists.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • 🎒 backpack
    Also known as a book-bag or knapsack, the backpack is a bag for books that you pack on your back.
  • 🩳 shorts
    The Shorts emoji features a baggy pair of men’s shorts with drawstrings, ranging in color and design depending on the platform the emoticon is viewed on.
  • 🧢 billed cap
    The billed cap emoji depicts a traditional baseball cap with a long bill in front and a fitted cap. Use this emoji in the context of sports and athletic fashion.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • ⛑️ rescue worker’s helmet
    The rescue worker’s helmet emoji is a round red hardhat with a white cross on it, indicating that the person who wears it works in healthcare or in emergency medical rescue services.
  • 👓 glasses
    Hey there four eyes, can you see better with your spectacles? The glasses emoji is a good one to use when referring to clearing up vision...or not so clear vision (without them)
  • 👠 high-heeled shoe
    Life is short, but heels shouldn’t be! Always keep your heels, head, and standards high. The fashionable women’s shoe may be painful to wear for some, but others love the lift and height they give. The high-heel represents sexiness, class, and confidence.
  • 👒 woman’s hat
    The woman’s hat emoji is a fashionable warm-weather hat one may wear in church or on a prairie day in the summer.
  • 👚 woman’s clothes
    How is your wardrobe looking? Are you dressing to impress, or does your closet need a touch of fashion? The woman’s clothes emoji shows a woman’s blouse and can be used to talk about all types of women’s clothing.
  • 👗 dress
    Look at that lovely lady in the dress. A dress is a piece of women’s clothing that is worn on casual days or on special occasions. Use this emoji when you are talking about shopping, wardrobe, fashion, style, and women’s clothing.
  • 🥿 flat shoe
    Stay practical with the flat shoe emoji. If heels aren’t your thing, go for this comfortable style.
  • 👟 running shoe
    The running shoe emoji displays a sneaker in action; this emoji is used to convey running, track and field, or speed walking.
  • 👔 necktie
    Show your coworkers how professional you are with the necktie emoji. This traditional necktie is sure to impress even the most stubborn of bosses.
  • 🧷 safety pin
    The safety pin emoji shows a metal pin similar in shape and size to the paperclip emoji, but is instead often used to keep clothing together. Use this emoji when you’re just barely holding it together.
  • 👛 purse
    Never open a purse without permission. There could be some value items inside like money, coins, makeup, jewelry, and other belongings. The purse is also a major fashion statement and the emoji can be a symbol for fashion or style.

