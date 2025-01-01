The bright orange safety vest is a brilliant garment to wear if you’re at a construction site or are riding your bike at night. This emoji means that no risks should be taken and that everyone should follow the rules to protect themselves against dangerous situations. The safety vest emoji shows everyone that you’re all about safety first, and won’t be endangering your life today, or any day.
