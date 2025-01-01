A dress is a beautiful piece of women’s clothing that can be worn in a casual setting or a more formal setting. The dress emoji shows a women’s sleeveless style dress, with a belt and pleats at the bottom. The color and style of the dress varies by emoji keyboard. The dress emoji is often used when talking about shopping, wardrobe, fashion, style, and women’s clothing. This emoji can also be used when talking about a special occasion or party. Example: Jill’s 👗is to die for. It is gorgeous.

Keywords: clothing, dress

Codepoints: 1F457

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )