Make sure to wash your briefs before you wear them again. This undergarment can get stinky. The briefs emoji shows a pair of men styled briefs. The color and style of the briefs emoji vary based on the emoji keyboard. This emoji can be used to refer to men’s underwear or speedo style brief for swimming. While this is a common undergarment worn by men, some briefs are made for women as well. Example: The twins haven’t washed their 🩲 in a week. They stink.

Copy

Keywords: bathing suit, briefs, one-piece, swimsuit, underwear

Codepoints: 1FA72

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )