Honey, it looks like your wardrobe can use a little update. The woman’s clothes emoji shows a short sleeve women's blouse. The style and color of the woman’s clothes emoji vary by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when talking about women's fashion, shopping, style, wardrobe, fashion design, tailoring, and alterations. Use this emoji when you’ve found the cutest women’s clothes on sale and need to check with your friends to see if they want to shop. Example: Girls, I think I’ve hit the jackpot on 👚 sales. Come to the mall now!

Keywords: clothing, woman, woman’s clothes

Codepoints: 1F45A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )