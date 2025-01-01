Home

Backpack

What has two straps, a zipper pocket, and carries around your stuff? It’s a backpack! You might be hearing the Dora theme song in your head or reminiscing back to a time when you needed a bookbag for school. Whether you’re doing back-to-school shopping for the kids or going on a trip, this backpack emoji will get the point across.

Keywords: backpack, bag, rucksack, satchel, school
Codepoints: 1F392
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 👛 purse
    Never open a purse without permission. There could be some value items inside like money, coins, makeup, jewelry, and other belongings. The purse is also a major fashion statement and the emoji can be a symbol for fashion or style.
  • 👕 t-shirt
    T-shirts are comfy, casual and required in many places of business. No shoes, no shirt, no service. Use the t-shirt emoji when talking about clothing, fashion, athletic wear, or shopping.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 👚 woman’s clothes
    How is your wardrobe looking? Are you dressing to impress, or does your closet need a touch of fashion? The woman’s clothes emoji shows a woman’s blouse and can be used to talk about all types of women’s clothing.
  • 🛍️ shopping bags
    It’s time to shop until you drop! Hit the mall, grab your wallet and spend some money! Don’t forget about the sales rack. You might buy a whole new wardrobe.
  • 👔 necktie
    Show your coworkers how professional you are with the necktie emoji. This traditional necktie is sure to impress even the most stubborn of bosses.
  • 💍 ring
    If you liked it then you should have put a ring on it. Getting engaged to be married? A lucky woman may get a ring with a big diamond to show off her new marriage. Use this emoji when talking about proposals, engagement, diamonds and expensive jewelry.
  • 🥿 flat shoe
    Stay practical with the flat shoe emoji. If heels aren’t your thing, go for this comfortable style.
  • 👞 man’s shoe
    Walking on sunshine? Or just walking to work? The man’s shoe emoji shows a man’s dress shoe. Use this emoji when talking about men’s footwear, men’s fashion, shopping, style, and shoes.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.
  • 👝 clutch bag
    Headed out on a date or a night on the town? A clutch bag is often used by women to hold their personal items when heading out to dinner, a date or an event. It’s smaller than a purse or handbag so it can only hold a small amount of items.
  • 👜 handbag
    Leaving the house? Don’t forget your handbag. A handbag is used to hold a wallet, keys, and other personal items that you may need during the day. A handbag itself can be inexpensive, or very expensive if it's made by a famous Italian designer.
  • 🩳 shorts
    The Shorts emoji features a baggy pair of men’s shorts with drawstrings, ranging in color and design depending on the platform the emoticon is viewed on.
  • 👖 jeans
    This blue pair of pants represents denim jeans. Jeans are a very versatile casual garment, available in many variations. You can use this emoji to say you got some new pants, or are in fact wearing pants.
  • 👗 dress
    Look at that lovely lady in the dress. A dress is a piece of women’s clothing that is worn on casual days or on special occasions. Use this emoji when you are talking about shopping, wardrobe, fashion, style, and women’s clothing.
  • 📓 notebook
    Get your pens and notebooks out class, it’s time to write. The notebook emoji shows a similar style notebook that you might have used in school as a child. The composition style journal is a writer’s canvas. Make sure to have a few pens, pencils, and white out handy while channeling your inner journalist.
  • 📒 ledger
    It’s a notepad, it’s a journal, no wait, it’s a ledger! The ledger emoji shows a yellow spiral-bound notebook and is inspired by the ledgers used by accounting and finance professionals.
  • 📙 orange book
    Your book club is going to love this one. The Orange Book emoji shows a closed, orange book and is generally used in conversations about reading, learning, or school.
  • 💄 lipstick
    The lipstick emoji shows the bullet of a tube a bright red lipstick. This emoji can be used when talking about getting ready to go out or soliciting advice about which shade of red suits you best.
  • 👠 high-heeled shoe
    Life is short, but heels shouldn’t be! Always keep your heels, head, and standards high. The fashionable women’s shoe may be painful to wear for some, but others love the lift and height they give. The high-heel represents sexiness, class, and confidence.

YayText