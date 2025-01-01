What has two straps, a zipper pocket, and carries around your stuff? It’s a backpack! You might be hearing the Dora theme song in your head or reminiscing back to a time when you needed a bookbag for school. Whether you’re doing back-to-school shopping for the kids or going on a trip, this backpack emoji will get the point across.

Keywords: backpack, bag, rucksack, satchel, school

Codepoints: 1F392

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )