What has two straps, a zipper pocket, and carries around your stuff? It’s a backpack! You might be hearing the Dora theme song in your head or reminiscing back to a time when you needed a bookbag for school. Whether you’re doing back-to-school shopping for the kids or going on a trip, this backpack emoji will get the point across.
