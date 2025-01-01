Getting engaged to be married? A lucky woman may get an engagement ring with a big diamond. The ring emoji shows a silver band with a blue diamond shape attached. The color and style of the ring emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is often used when talking about an engagement, a wedding, and marriage. This emoji can also be used to talk about wealth, expensive items, and jewelry. Example: Did you see Kim’s 💍? It’s worth $200,000!

Copy

Keywords: diamond, ring

Codepoints: 1F48D

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )