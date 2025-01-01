A purse is dainty, feminine, and could be holding some very valuable objects. Never look inside of a purse without asking for permission. The purse emoji shows a fabric bag with a clasp at the top. This emoji resembles a coin purse. This emoji is used when talking about money, something valuable, coins, and fashion. Purses can make or break an outfit. Use this emoji when talking about purses, coins, money, and style. Example: I just love Donna’s 👛 It’s so fabulous.

Keywords: clothing, coin, purse

Codepoints: 1F45B

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )