Featuring a bag with a big dollar sign on the front, this emoji means moolah, dough, cheddar, Benjamins, and any other word you can think of for money. Recently got a big promotion? Feeling like you are rolling in the dough? Did you just make a big bank withdrawl? Or needing some quick cash? Send out this emoji and people will get the message loud and clear.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.