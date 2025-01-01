Make it rain! The money-mouth face emoji is for anyone who’s ever come into a lot of cash and wants to celebrate it. With dollar sign eyes and a dollar bill tongue, the money mouth face can be used in any situation with a happy or positive connotation around money.
