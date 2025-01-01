Home

Money-mouth face

Make it rain! The money-mouth face emoji is for anyone who’s ever come into a lot of cash and wants to celebrate it. With dollar sign eyes and a dollar bill tongue, the money mouth face can be used in any situation with a happy or positive connotation around money.

Keywords: face, money, money-mouth face, mouth
Codepoints: 1F911
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • ✂️ scissors
    Everyone knows you should never run with scissors, but you have to be careful not to run your mouth with the scissors emoji.
  • 💰 money bag
    Is it payday? Planning a bank heist? If you are raking in the dough or simply busy working for that cheddar, then send this bag of money emoji.
  • 💲 heavy dollar sign
    Talking about cash? Use the heavy dollar sign emoji to communicate your need, desire, or acquisition of money!
  • 🤐 zipper-mouth face
    Don’t you dare say a word. Zip up those lips and be quiet! This emoji is best used when you are telling someone to not say anything or letting someone know that your lips are sealed.
  • 💸 money with wings
    The money with wings emoji shows dollar bills flying with wings, presumably out of someone’s wallet. This emoji is popular when spending money.
  • 😶 face without mouth
    You can’t say anything if you don’t have a mouth. The face without mouth emoji is often used when someone is speechless. It’s also used when someone feels like they are being ignored and not being listened to. Use this emoji when you are speechless, lonely, disappointed, or feel like you are being ignored. An emoji that is not able to speak, reply, or ask questions... because it has no mouth. Or, a yellow two-holed bowling ball.
  • 🙊 speak-no-evil monkey
    “No comments! I won’t say a word on this issue” or “OMG did that just happen? I’m at a loss for words, I can’t believe it!” The speak-no-evil monkey can express both of these feelings. Silence is golden and guaranteed with this emoji.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 🤬 face with symbols on mouth
    Holy sh*t, I’m so mad! Use the face with symbols on the mouth emoji when you are so infuriated, you want to curse. Profanity might not be appropriate, so use this angry emoji instead. A furious cursing emoji. You son of a bleep.
  • 😯 hushed face
    The Hushed Face emoji features a yellow face with wide eyes, raised eyebrows and a wide open mouth, forming the letter “O.” A quiet and concerned, but still shocked and surprised expression. When your best friend tells you the reason that they broke with their partner.
  • 🏦 bank
    The bank emoji is of a building with a money sign or the word “Bank” on the front. This is one of the many place-based emojis, and refers to the place where people handle their funds.
  • 😤 face with steam from nose
    This yellow faced emoji is so angry his blood is boiling and steam is coming from his nose. He’s huffing and puffing about something that grinds his gears. Furious and ready to charge like a bull.
  • 🙉 hear-no-evil monkey
    Did you hear that? Nope! The hear-no-evil monkey has it’s ears covered so it can’t hear any important information or to block out something very inappropriate or offensive. It’s ignoring you. Stop talking.
  • 📉 chart decreasing
    “It’s going down, I’m yelling timber!” Oh wait that’s a Kesha song, not an emoji. But this decreasing chart makes you think of just that. If things are on the decline, this chart shows it.
  • 😮 face with open mouth
    Oh My Gosh, did you see that? I’m in awe, that was breathtaking. Use the face with open mouth emoji when you are so shocked at the sight of something that your mouth drops open. This emoji is also used to show fear or panic.
  • 😂 face with tears of joy
    Is that emoji sad? No, it is just laughing so hard it’s crying! It definitely just hear the funniest joke in the world. This emoji is the perfect reply to company Slack messages, to make your co-workers feel like they're hilarious.
  • 😖 confounded face
    The confounded face emoji is so frustrated with its current situation that it’s closing its eyes and wincing and its mouth is all squiggly. Must’ve been some day. That face when you can't even.
  • 💵 dollar banknote
    Heading to the bank to get some cash? If you are very rich, you might be taking out a lot of Benjamins. Use the dollar banknote emoji when you want to talk about currency, wealth, cash, or even greed.
  • 🤮 face vomiting
    That’s so gross, it makes me want to puke. The face vomiting emoji is often used when talking about something so nasty and disgusting, it makes you vomit. This emoji is also used to talk about being sick, or an illness that could make you feel nauseous and want to throw-up. Hurling emoji. Blech.
  • 😐 neutral face
    Have you ever felt like you are emotionless, you don’t want to choose a side, or don’t. really have a reaction to something? The neutral face emoji is for you. Use this emoji when you want to express a neutral or even awkward feeling. This emoji is also used to express worry, frustration, or a feeling of concern. Also, This emoji has the best poker face. A face showing no emotion. What will it take to get a smirk out of you??!!

