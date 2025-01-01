Have you ever been so angry that you want to curse someone out? This emoji represents that feeling. The face with symbols on the mouth emoji shows a red face with frowning eyebrows and a black “censored” bar of the mouth with the symbols “&$!#%”. These symbols represent profanity and vary by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when you are extremely mad, upset, frustrated, heated and pissed off. If the F bomb isn’t appropriate, use this emoji instead. Example: Shut the hell up Jan. 🤬 I’m so over this conversation
