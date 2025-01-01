Home

YayText!

Face with symbols on mouth

Have you ever been so angry that you want to curse someone out? This emoji represents that feeling. The face with symbols on the mouth emoji shows a red face with frowning eyebrows and a black “censored” bar of the mouth with the symbols “&$!#%”. These symbols represent profanity and vary by emoji keyboard. Use this emoji when you are extremely mad, upset, frustrated, heated and pissed off. If the F bomb isn’t appropriate, use this emoji instead. Example: Shut the hell up Jan. 🤬 I’m so over this conversation

Keywords: face with symbols on mouth, swearing
Codepoints: 1F92C
Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 💢 anger symbol
    Have you ever been so mad and yelled so loud that a vein is popping out of your head? If so, seek anger management and keep this emoji in your favorites. The anger symbol emoji is found a lot in comic books to show a character’s anger, annoyance, and frustration, for someone or something. A symbol for when billions of exclamation points aren't enough.
  • 😠 angry face
    The angry face emoji depicts a yellow frowning face with furrowed eyebrows. Use this angry face when you’re upset over something, but you’re not quite at the pouty phase of your anger.
  • 😶 face without mouth
    You can’t say anything if you don’t have a mouth. The face without mouth emoji is often used when someone is speechless. It’s also used when someone feels like they are being ignored and not being listened to. Use this emoji when you are speechless, lonely, disappointed, or feel like you are being ignored. An emoji that is not able to speak, reply, or ask questions... because it has no mouth. Or, a yellow two-holed bowling ball.
  • 😐 neutral face
    Have you ever felt like you are emotionless, you don’t want to choose a side, or don’t. really have a reaction to something? The neutral face emoji is for you. Use this emoji when you want to express a neutral or even awkward feeling. This emoji is also used to express worry, frustration, or a feeling of concern. Also, This emoji has the best poker face. A face showing no emotion. What will it take to get a smirk out of you??!!
  • 😎 smiling face with sunglasses
    Cool as a cucumber, this emoji features a yellow smiley face rocking a black pair of shades.
  • 🤫 shushing face
    Shhhh. No talking in the movie theatre. We all know that person who needs to see this shushing emoji a little more often. Please don’t talk so loud, I’m right next to you. Some versions of this emoji look like a face picking its nose.
  • 〰️ wavy dash
    The wavy dash is just like a regular dash or emdash, but is wiggly and wavy. Use this wavy dash when you’re feeling a little more funky than normal.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 😤 face with steam from nose
    This yellow faced emoji is so angry his blood is boiling and steam is coming from his nose. He’s huffing and puffing about something that grinds his gears. Furious and ready to charge like a bull.
  • 🙊 speak-no-evil monkey
    “No comments! I won’t say a word on this issue” or “OMG did that just happen? I’m at a loss for words, I can’t believe it!” The speak-no-evil monkey can express both of these feelings. Silence is golden and guaranteed with this emoji.
  • question mark
    There’s no such thing as a stupid question, so ask as many as you want with this emoji. The question mark emoji adds emphasis to your inquiry. This emoji can be used to express curiosity, confusion, or interest.
  • 😯 hushed face
    The Hushed Face emoji features a yellow face with wide eyes, raised eyebrows and a wide open mouth, forming the letter “O.” A quiet and concerned, but still shocked and surprised expression. When your best friend tells you the reason that they broke with their partner.
  • 🤑 money-mouth face
    This money mouth face emoji has dollar signs in its eyes and a crisp dollar bill for a tongue. Use this emoji when you’re rolling in dough, get a life-changing promotion, when you've entered a bejeweled bank vault, or are in the presence of something that you definitely cannot afford.
  • 🤐 zipper-mouth face
    Don’t you dare say a word. Zip up those lips and be quiet! This emoji is best used when you are telling someone to not say anything or letting someone know that your lips are sealed.
  • 😦 frowning face with open mouth
    This silly (and distressed) yellow dot is the frowning face with open mouth emoji. Maybe he’s feeling shocked and displeased because he lost his eyebrows.
  • 😔 pensive face
    The pensive face is used to communicate gentle sadness like disappointment. This emoji is lost in deep thought, and has come to realize that it is but a speck.
  • 👿 angry face with horns
    Is it the devil himself in emoji form? This angry emoji with horns is meant to be used when someone is very mad, looking for revenge, or looking to get into trouble.
  • 🔇 muted speaker
    Among the speaker emojis, you have to keep a close eye out for the speaker volume. However, this muted speaker is the easiest to differentiate due to the red slash. Silence!
  • 😡 pouting face
    A raging red faced emoji. Fuming mad. The pouting face is very similar to the angry face emoji but is a reddish color, indicating even more frustration in the grimace. Use this when you’re simply not getting your way!
  • 🗯️ right anger bubble
    You won’t like him when he’s angry! Beware. This jagged lined speech or thought bubble contains lots of shouting, yelling, anger, frustration and explosive language.

