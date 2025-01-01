Don’t you dare say a word! The speak-no-evil monkey is the go to emoji if you are at a loss for words or are sworn to secrecy! The speak-no-evil emoji shows a brown monkey with tan hands over its mouth, wide-open eyes, and open ears. This emoji is part of the three wise monkey emojis. The speak-no-evil emoji is also known as "Lwazaru" in a Japanese proverb, which means "say not”. Use this emoji when talking about trust, loyalty, and assuring someone’s secret information is safe and protected. This emoji also gives off the feeling of shock, excitement, or being at a loss for words. Example: OMG I’m not supposed to say anything 🙊 but Karen is going to propose to Jeff.

Keywords: evil, face, forbidden, monkey, speak, speak-no-evil monkey

Codepoints: 1F64A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )