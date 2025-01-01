Home

YayText!

Speak-no-evil monkey

Don’t you dare say a word! The speak-no-evil monkey is the go to emoji if you are at a loss for words or are sworn to secrecy! The speak-no-evil emoji shows a brown monkey with tan hands over its mouth, wide-open eyes, and open ears. This emoji is part of the three wise monkey emojis. The speak-no-evil emoji is also known as "Lwazaru" in a Japanese proverb, which means "say not”. Use this emoji when talking about trust, loyalty, and assuring someone’s secret information is safe and protected. This emoji also gives off the feeling of shock, excitement, or being at a loss for words. Example: OMG I’m not supposed to say anything 🙊 but Karen is going to propose to Jeff.

Keywords: evil, face, forbidden, monkey, speak, speak-no-evil monkey
Codepoints: 1F64A
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🙈 see-no-evil monkey
    No, I haven’t seen anything and I don’t want to see any evil! My hands are covering my eyes for a reason! It may look like this money is trying to play “peak-a-boo”, or that it’s covering its eyes for a surprise, but the root of this emoji has to do with avoiding bad or evil!
  • 🙉 hear-no-evil monkey
    Did you hear that? Nope! The hear-no-evil monkey has it’s ears covered so it can’t hear any important information or to block out something very inappropriate or offensive. It’s ignoring you. Stop talking.
  • 👺 goblin
    This devilish emoji is a bit scary, and evil. If this emoji pops up in your inbox, it may signify that something evil is lurking!
  • 🤐 zipper-mouth face
    Don’t you dare say a word. Zip up those lips and be quiet! This emoji is best used when you are telling someone to not say anything or letting someone know that your lips are sealed.
  • 👹 ogre
    The Orge is strange looking, unusual and maybe even a little scary. The Japanese ogre emoji is widely used to suggest something scary or even evil-minded.
  • 😯 hushed face
    The Hushed Face emoji features a yellow face with wide eyes, raised eyebrows and a wide open mouth, forming the letter “O.” A quiet and concerned, but still shocked and surprised expression. When your best friend tells you the reason that they broke with their partner.
  • 👿 angry face with horns
    Is it the devil himself in emoji form? This angry emoji with horns is meant to be used when someone is very mad, looking for revenge, or looking to get into trouble.
  • 😮 face with open mouth
    Oh My Gosh, did you see that? I’m in awe, that was breathtaking. Use the face with open mouth emoji when you are so shocked at the sight of something that your mouth drops open. This emoji is also used to show fear or panic.
  • 🤡 clown face
    Are you at the circus? Did you get played? You look like a clown. This emoji can be used to simply describe a clown or to call someone a clown because they did something silly or foolish. You don’t want to be at the butt end of this joke.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 😐 neutral face
    Have you ever felt like you are emotionless, you don’t want to choose a side, or don’t. really have a reaction to something? The neutral face emoji is for you. Use this emoji when you want to express a neutral or even awkward feeling. This emoji is also used to express worry, frustration, or a feeling of concern. Also, This emoji has the best poker face. A face showing no emotion. What will it take to get a smirk out of you??!!
  • 😶 face without mouth
    You can’t say anything if you don’t have a mouth. The face without mouth emoji is often used when someone is speechless. It’s also used when someone feels like they are being ignored and not being listened to. Use this emoji when you are speechless, lonely, disappointed, or feel like you are being ignored. An emoji that is not able to speak, reply, or ask questions... because it has no mouth. Or, a yellow two-holed bowling ball.
  • 🙀 weary cat
    What in the heck is going on? I can’t believe this! Cats are usually pretty calm animals but this one is so worried, maybe even shocked! We might have a problem. Has this scaredy cat seen a ghost?
  • 😹 cat with tears of joy
    Is this cat crying or laughing? How about both? This cat emoji has tears of joy streaming from its face. It must’ve heard something pretty hilarious to be laughing this hard. What joke did he hear? Inquiring minds want to know.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!
  • question mark
    There’s no such thing as a stupid question, so ask as many as you want with this emoji. The question mark emoji adds emphasis to your inquiry. This emoji can be used to express curiosity, confusion, or interest.
  • 😧 anguished face
    The anguished face emoji just saw something that shocked and disturbed them to their core, something it cannot unsee. Or, maybe it was just a movie spoiler.
  • 🧐 face with monocle
    Why is this emoji wearing a monocle? And why is it frowning? Maybe a detective inspecting a clue. Or, maybe The Duke of Emojishire disapproving of that stain on your lapel. Next time, don't eat jelly donuts before meeting with royals. Use this emoji to communicate that you are thinking about something quizzically or intensely.
  • 😈 smiling face with horns
    A devious emoji with bad intentions, the smiling face with horns has trouble written all over it. Beware of the sender.
  • 😁 beaming face with smiling eyes
    I can’t let go of the excitement! The beaming face emoji is like the grinning face emoji multiplied by 100,000. It expresses the ultimate feeling of happiness, pleasure, excitement, and all of the things that make you feel good.

