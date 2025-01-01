This strange and creepy emoji looks like a devil. Its’ red with devil-like horns, fangs, eyes, and hair. The ogre image is actually derived from Japanese folklore. People would wear “oni” masks that look like this to ward off evil spirits. Ironically, the evil looking emoji isn’t so evil after all! But here’s the thing, a lot of people don’t know the history of the emoji, so it’s often used to call someone or something evil! Example: “I still need to get a mask for halloween! I want to go as this creepy 👹 emoji”

Copy

Keywords: creature, face, fairy tale, fantasy, monster, ogre

Codepoints: 1F479

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )