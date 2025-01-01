Home

Ogre

This strange and creepy emoji looks like a devil. Its’ red with devil-like horns, fangs, eyes, and hair. The ogre image is actually derived from Japanese folklore. People would wear “oni” masks that look like this to ward off evil spirits. Ironically, the evil looking emoji isn’t so evil after all! But here’s the thing, a lot of people don’t know the history of the emoji, so it’s often used to call someone or something evil! Example: “I still need to get a mask for halloween! I want to go as this creepy 👹 emoji”

Keywords: creature, face, fairy tale, fantasy, monster, ogre
Codepoints: 1F479
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 👺 goblin
    This devilish emoji is a bit scary, and evil. If this emoji pops up in your inbox, it may signify that something evil is lurking!
  • 🙊 speak-no-evil monkey
    “No comments! I won’t say a word on this issue” or “OMG did that just happen? I’m at a loss for words, I can’t believe it!” The speak-no-evil monkey can express both of these feelings. Silence is golden and guaranteed with this emoji.
  • 🙈 see-no-evil monkey
    No, I haven’t seen anything and I don’t want to see any evil! My hands are covering my eyes for a reason! It may look like this money is trying to play “peak-a-boo”, or that it’s covering its eyes for a surprise, but the root of this emoji has to do with avoiding bad or evil!
  • 🤡 clown face
    Are you at the circus? Did you get played? You look like a clown. This emoji can be used to simply describe a clown or to call someone a clown because they did something silly or foolish. You don’t want to be at the butt end of this joke.
  • 👻 ghost
    Do you believe in ghosts? Maybe this is just a regular smiley face emoji under a white sheet? Maybe its a g...g...g...ghost! These ghoulish spirits just may be lurking in a haunted place. Casper may be friendly but some ghosts are silly, like this emoji. Boo! Did he make you jump? He might come out at Halloween or be hanging out in a graveyard. Beware!
  • 👿 angry face with horns
    Is it the devil himself in emoji form? This angry emoji with horns is meant to be used when someone is very mad, looking for revenge, or looking to get into trouble.
  • 😈 smiling face with horns
    A devious emoji with bad intentions, the smiling face with horns has trouble written all over it. Beware of the sender.
  • 🦹 supervillain
    A devious emoji, the supervillain was sent to cause chaos, destruction and take part in all things evil.
  • 🙀 weary cat
    What in the heck is going on? I can’t believe this! Cats are usually pretty calm animals but this one is so worried, maybe even shocked! We might have a problem. Has this scaredy cat seen a ghost?
  • 💀 skull
    The skull emoji shows the bones of a head only, with no cross bones behind it. Use this emoji whenever you’re talking about death, something spooky, or something that was so funny or crazy you were colloquially “dead.”
  • 🙉 hear-no-evil monkey
    Did you hear that? Nope! The hear-no-evil monkey has it’s ears covered so it can’t hear any important information or to block out something very inappropriate or offensive. It’s ignoring you. Stop talking.
  • 🥸 disguised face
    Do you need to go incognito? Do you need a silly disguise to grab a laugh? Big eyebrows. Big glasses. No one will ever recognize you. The perfect disguise.
  • 🎪 circus tent
    Come one, come all, to the amazing big top circus tent. The circus tent emoji can be used in conjunction with the clown emoji and lion emoji if you really want to put on the greatest show on earth.
  • 😹 cat with tears of joy
    Is this cat crying or laughing? How about both? This cat emoji has tears of joy streaming from its face. It must’ve heard something pretty hilarious to be laughing this hard. What joke did he hear? Inquiring minds want to know.
  • 🦸 superhero
    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the superhero emoji. Complete with a mask and cape, the superhero emoji is here to save the day!
  • 🕸️ spider web
    The spider web emoji is most commonly used around Halloween. It can be used to depict something creepy or scary is happening.
  • 🤐 zipper-mouth face
    Don’t you dare say a word. Zip up those lips and be quiet! This emoji is best used when you are telling someone to not say anything or letting someone know that your lips are sealed.
  • 🦊 fox
    A smart, slick, and tricky animal, the fox emoji is perfect to describe someone or something that may be a little shifty. Be careful, or this fox may outsmart you.
  • 🎀 ribbon
    What a cute bow! This emoji can be used to describe something cute and pretty. Or you can use it to say you are getting ready to go out.
  • 😽 kissing cat
    The kissing cat emoji is puckered up and ready for a smooch from a cat lover. Use this emoji when flirting with someone who loves their furry feline friends. They say that cats don't show emotion, but not kissy cat.

