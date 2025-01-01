I can’t hear you, because I don’t want to. The hear-no-evil monkey is covering its ears to block out anything bad from coming in. The hear-no-evil monkey emoji shows a brown monkey with tan hands-on its ears, a half-opened smiling mouth, and wide open eyes. This emoji is part of the three wise monkey emojis. The hear-no-evil monkey is also known as " Kikazaru", in a Japanese proverb, which means "hear not”. Use this emoji when you want to block out information, respond to something offensive, or inappropriate. This emoji gives off the feeling of astonishment, disbelief, or willful ignorance. It can also be used in a playful tone. Example: John wants to be alone, and is not ready to listen to anyone 🙉

Keywords: evil, face, forbidden, hear, hear-no-evil monkey, monkey

Codepoints: 1F649

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )