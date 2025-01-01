Is something evil about to happen? The goblin emoji has a devilish and evil feel. The emoji has a red face, big angry eyes, long nose, thick eyebrows, a thick mustache, and an evil looking grin or frown. Similar to the ogre, the goblin emoji’s look derives from Japanese folklore. The monster is called Tengu, a character from 720 CE which was used to represent a monster or demon. Use this emoji when talking about something evil, or devil like. It gives off a feeling of mischief, destruction, or really anything bad. Example: Karen’s kids are real life goblins. 👺 They destroy everything!

Copy

Keywords: creature, face, fairy tale, fantasy, goblin, monster

Codepoints: 1F47A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )