Goblin

Is something evil about to happen? The goblin emoji has a devilish and evil feel. The emoji has a red face, big angry eyes, long nose, thick eyebrows, a thick mustache, and an evil looking grin or frown. Similar to the ogre, the goblin emoji’s look derives from Japanese folklore. The monster is called Tengu, a character from 720 CE which was used to represent a monster or demon. Use this emoji when talking about something evil, or devil like. It gives off a feeling of mischief, destruction, or really anything bad. Example: Karen’s kids are real life goblins. 👺 They destroy everything!

Keywords: creature, face, fairy tale, fantasy, goblin, monster
Codepoints: 1F47A
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
