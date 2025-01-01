Can you feel the heat from below? This emoji could be the devil himself in emoji form. The angry face says mad, the horns, say “really mad” and ready to take some evil action. This devilish emoji gives off an evil and angry feeling. It’s used when someone is very upset at someone or something. Example: I can’t believe they said my team lost. That ref sucks! 👿
