Smiling face w/ halo emoji

Shining down from the heavens, the smiling face with halo emoji signifies something angelic. The smiling face emoji with a halo over the head gives off the feeling of peace, righteousness, heaven, and all things good. This emoji can be used to convey a God-like or spiritual feeling. It can also be used in the sense that what you are referencing is as good as an angel. Example: “Jess looked like an 😇 in that dress last night.” This emoji can also be used sarcastically or ironically to convey the opposite of angelic innocence.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.