Smiling face w/ halo emoji

Shining down from the heavens, the smiling face with halo emoji signifies something angelic. The smiling face emoji with a halo over the head gives off the feeling of peace, righteousness, heaven, and all things good. This emoji can be used to convey a God-like or spiritual feeling. It can also be used in the sense that what you are referencing is as good as an angel. Example: “Jess looked like an 😇 in that dress last night.” This emoji can also be used sarcastically or ironically to convey the opposite of angelic innocence.

Keywords: angel, face, fantasy, halo, innocent, smiling face with halo

Codepoints: 1F607

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )