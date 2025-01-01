Sometimes you just can’t turn your frown upside down. Everyone has bad days and sad days. The person frowning emoji shows a person with raised eyebrows, half-opened eyes, and frowning face. This emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. The person frowning emoji gives off a feeling of being sad, angry, tired, disappointed, weary, heart broken, sick, moody, and anything else that makes you feel bad. Use this emoji to express these feelings or even disappointment and frustration at someone or something. Example: You can’t make it to my birthday party? This sucks 🙍‍♂️.

Keywords: frown, gesture, person frowning

Codepoints: 1F64D

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )