Sometimes you just can’t turn your frown upside down. Everyone has bad days and sad days. The person frowning emoji shows a person with raised eyebrows, half-opened eyes, and frowning face. This emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. The person frowning emoji gives off a feeling of being sad, angry, tired, disappointed, weary, heart broken, sick, moody, and anything else that makes you feel bad. Use this emoji to express these feelings or even disappointment and frustration at someone or something. Example: You can’t make it to my birthday party? This sucks 🙍♂️.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.