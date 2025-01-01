Sit back, relax, and enjoy the massage. The person getting a massage emoji shows a person with their eyes closed and two hands on their head. The person getting a massage emoji comes in different skin tones and genders. A massage is one of the best ways to relax. It’s a technique used to ease body pain, headaches and migraines. Use this emoji when talking about a massage or to give off a stress free and relaxed feeling. Example: “I’m so excited for the spa retreat this weekend. 💆🏽”

Keywords: face, massage, person getting massage, salon

Codepoints: 1F486

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )