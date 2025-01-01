Nothing says spa day, sauna, hot tub, eye cucumbers and hot towels like a steamy emoji wrapped up in a towel. Use this emoji if you want to express something as relaxing. For example, “Omg Vicky, I’m so stressed I need a spa day 🧖” Plot twist: You can also you this emoji to describe a steamy situation, such as a romance between two people that may be heating up and creating “steam”. Example: “Karen, we must head to the spa 🧖. I need some time to relax.”

Keywords: person in steamy room, sauna, steam room

Codepoints: 1F9D6

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )