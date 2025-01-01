Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Food / Drinks
    3. »
  3. Hot beverage
YayText!

Hot beverage

Send, coffee, please. Need some caffeine? This emoji is a good choice. The hot beverage emoji shows a coffee cup filled with a dark brown liquid and lines representing hot steam above the cup. This emoji is often used when talking about coffee, caffeine, hot chocolate, espressos, or any other hot beverage. This emoji can also be used as a symbol for something warm, when it’s cold out. Use this emoji when you are very tired and need a cup of coffee to wake up. Example: Gina is cranky. I’m not talking to her until she’s had her ☕

Keywords: beverage, coffee, drink, hot, steaming, tea
Codepoints: 2615
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🥤 cup with straw
    Sip, slurp, and gulp your way to the end of this beverage. The cup with straw emoji is almost as refreshing as a cold drink. Thirsty? You’ll grab a cup like this at a fast food place or gas station. Don’t forget the ice.
  • 🔥 fire
    “Danger Fire!” or “Danger, your outfit is hot!” This emoji goes both ways. The fire emoji is generally used to talk about someone great physical appearance, the outside temperature, or even spice levels of food
  • 🫕 fondue
    Whether you’re on team cheese or team chocolate, fondue is a real crowd pleaser. Melt that gooey-ooey goodness into a hot pot and call it a day.
  • 🍲 pot of food
    The Pot of Food emoji features a white, casserole-like dish, with what looks like a hearty stew made of vegetables and possibly meat.
  • 🌶️ hot pepper
    This hot pepper emoji is perfect for describing spicy food and spicier situations. Use the hot pepper to describe people who you find to be very attractive, or as hot as the pepper.
  • 🏪 convenience store
    Late night snacks. Midday soda refueling. Morning coffee. You can get all this and more from a local bodega or deli.
  • 🍺 beer mug
    This single beer mug shows a cold, frothy beer overflowing out of a stein. Drink responsibly!
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🥣 bowl with spoon
    The bowl with spoon emoji is just that; an empty, colored bowl with a silver spoon resting within it.
  • 🥨 pretzel
    How do you like your pretzel? Crunchy, salty and delicious or soft, sweet and mouth watering. Pretzels are delicious twisted treats and many adults like having them with a good German beer. Make sure to have some water nearby, they make your mouth really dry.
  • 🧊 ice
    Want to cool down your drink? The ice cube emoji is here to help. It can accompany a drink emoji, or can be used to express that it’s hot and you need to cool down.
  • 🤤 drooling face
    Omg, a mouth watering ham sandwich sounds delicious right now. Wipe up the drool from your face, use this emoji instead. This face has its head pressed against the window of a bakery, and it wants all the cake.
  • 🥞 pancakes
    Pancakes. That is all I need for breakfast. Ok maybe a little bit of syrup too please. Short stacks, tall stacks, all stacks; this sweet cake like breakfast food can be coated in butter, syrup and whipped cream, or just eaten plain.
  • 🍝 spaghetti
    That’s amore! The spaghetti emoji depicts the popular Italian noodle dish, complete with sauce and a loaded up fork.
  • 🥂 clinking glasses
    Cheers! This emoji shows two glasses of champagne clinking against each other. It can show that a toast is in order, or that you have plans to go out for drinks later.
  • 🥡 takeout box
    A takeout box is always a good time. Perfect for eating out of while binging on Netflix. Yum, yum, yum! Just looking at this one makes you hungry!
  • 🧂 salt
    Is someone acting salty? Is your food lacking flavor? This shaker of salt is the perfect option for you.
  • 🥵 hot face
    Your car's broken down in the middle of the desert. Trying to ration those last few sips of water. No A/C. Vultures begin to circle.
  • 🧀 cheese wedge
    More cheese please! If you are from Wisconsin, you may wear a cheese wedge on your head. This creamy food comes in many different shapes and flavors. Some of them may stink, and if you cut the cheese (fart), you’re just adding to the funky odor.
  • 🧄 garlic
    Garlic is a popular vegetable used to spice up and add flavor to food. The only downside is that it can leave behind some seriously stinky breath!

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText