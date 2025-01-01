Send, coffee, please. Need some caffeine? This emoji is a good choice. The hot beverage emoji shows a coffee cup filled with a dark brown liquid and lines representing hot steam above the cup. This emoji is often used when talking about coffee, caffeine, hot chocolate, espressos, or any other hot beverage. This emoji can also be used as a symbol for something warm, when it’s cold out. Use this emoji when you are very tired and need a cup of coffee to wake up. Example: Gina is cranky. I’m not talking to her until she’s had her ☕

Copy

Keywords: beverage, coffee, drink, hot, steaming, tea

Codepoints: 2615

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )