Wow that outfit is fire, be careful, don’t burn us. The fire emoji shows the flame of red-hot fire. The fire emoji is very popular in chats and social media posts. It’s used when people think that something looks really good. The emoji can have several different meanings depending on the situation. It can be used to talk about actual fire, a burn, spice levels, outdoor temperature, burning love, or very attractive features. Use this emoji when talking about fire, love, energy , hotness, passion, or sexual desire. Example: Maria is so hot. 🔥

Copy

Keywords: fire, flame, tool

Codepoints: 1F525

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )