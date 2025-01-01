Home

Fire

Wow that outfit is fire, be careful, don’t burn us. The fire emoji shows the flame of red-hot fire. The fire emoji is very popular in chats and social media posts. It’s used when people think that something looks really good. The emoji can have several different meanings depending on the situation. It can be used to talk about actual fire, a burn, spice levels, outdoor temperature, burning love, or very attractive features. Use this emoji when talking about fire, love, energy , hotness, passion, or sexual desire. Example: Maria is so hot. 🔥

Keywords: fire, flame, tool
Codepoints: 1F525
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • hot beverage
    Tired? Need to wake up? Sip on a nice hot cup of coffee. The hot beverage emoji is a great one to use if it’s cold out and you want to warm up or if it’s early and you need caffeine to wake up.
  • 🧀 cheese wedge
    More cheese please! If you are from Wisconsin, you may wear a cheese wedge on your head. This creamy food comes in many different shapes and flavors. Some of them may stink, and if you cut the cheese (fart), you’re just adding to the funky odor.
  • 🥨 pretzel
    How do you like your pretzel? Crunchy, salty and delicious or soft, sweet and mouth watering. Pretzels are delicious twisted treats and many adults like having them with a good German beer. Make sure to have some water nearby, they make your mouth really dry.
  • 🧂 salt
    Is someone acting salty? Is your food lacking flavor? This shaker of salt is the perfect option for you.
  • 🍦 soft ice cream
    I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Soft serve ice cream is usually served in spiral shape in a cone. It’s easy to lick and children love this frozen treat on hot summer days. But be careful, if it’s too hot, this sweet dessert will melt quickly.
  • 🧊 ice
    Want to cool down your drink? The ice cube emoji is here to help. It can accompany a drink emoji, or can be used to express that it’s hot and you need to cool down.
  • 🍜 steaming bowl
    Hungry? How about a nice steaming hot bowl of ramen noodles? Don’t forget the chopsticks. Use the steaming bowl emoji when you want to talk about Asian noodle dishes. Be careful, it’s hot!
  • 🧈 butter
    Who doesn’t love the delicious taste of gooey, buttery goodness? Butter makes any meal better.
  • 🥄 spoon
    The spoon emoji shows your everyday scooping and eating instrument: the spoon. Use this spoon for any kind of soupy or viscous foods, like ice cream, cereal, or stew.
  • 🍿 popcorn
    Headed to the movies, binging on Netflix, or listening to your neighbors argue again? Don’t forget to grab some buttery and delicious popcorn!
  • 🥔 potato
    Fried, boiled, roasted, sauteed, mashed… A potato is one of the most versatile cooking ingredients.
  • 🏪 convenience store
    Late night snacks. Midday soda refueling. Morning coffee. You can get all this and more from a local bodega or deli.
  • 🍕 pizza
    This Italian cuisine has captured hearts around the world. Pizza is a cheap food to make and easy to consume. Kids love this cheesy treat at parties and adults love it when it’s free in their work break rooms.
  • 🍸 cocktail glass
    Looking for something a little stronger than wine? How about a liquor filled cocktail. Perhaps some vodka for a martini, or some whiskey for an old fashioned will do the trick. Be careful, just one or two of these adult beverages can have you stumbling drunk out of the bar.
  • 🥕 carrot
    A classic cooking ingredient, this vibrant orange carrot looks like it was just dug up from the garden.
  • 🫖 teapot
    Tip me over and pour me out, but don’t get splashed by the hot water! The teapot emoji is for tea lovers and fancy people who like to drink with their pinkies out.
  • 🫕 fondue
    Whether you’re on team cheese or team chocolate, fondue is a real crowd pleaser. Melt that gooey-ooey goodness into a hot pot and call it a day.
  • 🍧 shaved ice
    Summer time means hot temperatures and cool treats. Shaved ice, is the perfect frozen treat for those who love crunchy, icy sweets. This dessert is similar to a snowcone and will melt really quickly if it’s too hot outside.
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🥤 cup with straw
    Sip, slurp, and gulp your way to the end of this beverage. The cup with straw emoji is almost as refreshing as a cold drink. Thirsty? You’ll grab a cup like this at a fast food place or gas station. Don’t forget the ice.

