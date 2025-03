This ice cube emoji is pretty straight forward. It can be used to show cooling down, or it can accompany a beverage emoji. It is one single cube of ice shown blue or grey. It could also be used to show that someone is being cold to you.

Keywords: cold, ice, ice cube, iceberg

Codepoints: 1F9CA

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )