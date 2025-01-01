Thirsty? Grab a cold beverage. You’ll be able to slurp it down with a straw. The cup with straw emoji shows a narrow cup with a lid and a straw. The color and shape of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The cup with straw emoji is often used to talk about someone’s thirst, a fast food place, or even a house party. Use this emoji when talking about your favorite drink, burger joint, or obsession with bendy straws. Example: Katy has 30 🥤 in her car. She needs to do some damage control.

Keywords: cup with straw, juice, soda

Codepoints: 1F964

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )