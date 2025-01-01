Home

Bento box

It’s time for lunch! Bento boxes are a traditional Japanese meal for one. They include separate sections for different foods like rice, noodles, vegetables, meat, and fish. In a bento box, you might also find sushi, boiled eggs, and other goodies. This bento box emoji was probably sent to you by a friend who wants to get lunch!

Keywords: bento, box
Codepoints: 1F371
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🍣 sushi
    The sushi emoji shows a pair of maki rolls with fresh cut fish on top. This emoji makes a delicious snack or accompaniment to asking someone to grab Japanese food.
  • 🥡 takeout box
    A takeout box is always a good time. Perfect for eating out of while binging on Netflix. Yum, yum, yum! Just looking at this one makes you hungry!
  • 🧃 beverage box
    Bring back your childhood with a beverage box. Could be filled with fruit punch, juice, milk, the possibilities are endless.
  • 🥐 croissant
    This French pastry is sure to delight no matter the time of day. Though commonly a breakfast food, the croissant can be eaten as a snack, as the “bread” for a sandwich and more.
  • 🍛 curry rice
    The Curry Rice emoji features a bowl or plate with a mound of rice sitting in a brown stew-like sauce and surrounded by meat, vegetables or both.
  • 🍡 dango
    This skewer is known as dango, a sweet Japanese dumpling made for rice flour similar to mochi. Looks good!
  • 🥟 dumpling
    The dumpling is one of the cutest foods in real life and cutest emojis in emojiland. This emoji is perfect when chatting about traditional Asian foods.
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🌯 burrito
    The Burrito emoji showcases a delicious Mexican favorite, with a white flour tortilla, inside which lies ground meat (or brown beans!), rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce and onions.
  • 🍢 oden
    Oden is a Japanese winter snack, which usually has radish, fish and eggs in it. They are served in a dashi broth on a stick, which this emoji shows.
  • 🍞 bread
    The bread emoji is a traditional loaf of sandwich bread that you could find at most grocery stores. While less fancy than the baguette emoji, the bread emoji really gets the job done.
  • 🍮 custard
    The custard emoji shows a little plop of custard on a plate. While this emoji resembles a flan, custard has a very different texture altogether.
  • 🥣 bowl with spoon
    The bowl with spoon emoji is just that; an empty, colored bowl with a silver spoon resting within it.
  • 🥞 pancakes
    Pancakes. That is all I need for breakfast. Ok maybe a little bit of syrup too please. Short stacks, tall stacks, all stacks; this sweet cake like breakfast food can be coated in butter, syrup and whipped cream, or just eaten plain.
  • 🍥 fish cake with swirl
    Hungry for some Japanese food? How about some ramen with fish cake. The fish cake with swirl emoji represents a Narutomaki, a popular topping for the Asian noodle dish.
  • 🥮 moon cake
    Mooncakes are a savory traditional Chinese pastry.
  • 🍵 teacup without handle
    The Teacup Without Handle emoji features a traditional looking Asian-style white teacup, with a small wooden tray beneath it.
  • 🍲 pot of food
    The Pot of Food emoji features a white, casserole-like dish, with what looks like a hearty stew made of vegetables and possibly meat.
  • 🥪 sandwich
    Who’s hungry? This sandwich emoji, shown either fully or sliced in diagonals, is the perfect lunchbox or picnic companion.
  • 🍜 steaming bowl
    Hungry? How about a nice steaming hot bowl of ramen noodles? Don’t forget the chopsticks. Use the steaming bowl emoji when you want to talk about Asian noodle dishes. Be careful, it’s hot!

