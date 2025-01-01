It’s time for lunch! Bento boxes are a traditional Japanese meal for one. They include separate sections for different foods like rice, noodles, vegetables, meat, and fish. In a bento box, you might also find sushi, boiled eggs, and other goodies. This bento box emoji was probably sent to you by a friend who wants to get lunch!

Keywords: bento, box

Codepoints: 1F371

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )