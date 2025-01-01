Have you ever burnt your mouth while eating a steaming hot bowl of ramen noodles? The steaming bowl emoji shows a bowl filled with noodles and a pair of chopsticks pulling a noodle out of the bowl. The style of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji represents Asian noodle dishes like Japanese style Ramen. Use this emoji when you are hungry and want to grab a steaming hot bowl of noodles. This emoji is often associated with Asian cuisine, noodle soups and hunger. Example: Can we take a vote in the group chat? Benny and I both want 🍜 for lunch

Copy

Keywords: bowl, noodle, ramen, steaming

Codepoints: 1F35C

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )