Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Food / Drinks
    3. »
  3. Sake
YayText!

Sake

Sake is a popular adult beverage that originated in Japan. It’s a very strong beverage served hot or cold and is commonly served at Japanese restaurants. Many people have sake with sushi, teriyaki, or hibachi.The sake emoji shows a tall sake bottle sitting next to a short sake glass. Use this emoji when talking about Japanese food, getting drunk, partying, or relaxing with some alcoholic beverages. Example: “We had such a long day. I can’t wait to sing Karaoke and drink lots of 🍶 at the party tonight.

Keywords: bar, beverage, bottle, cup, drink, sake
Codepoints: 1F376
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🥞 pancakes
    Pancakes. That is all I need for breakfast. Ok maybe a little bit of syrup too please. Short stacks, tall stacks, all stacks; this sweet cake like breakfast food can be coated in butter, syrup and whipped cream, or just eaten plain.
  • 🍣 sushi
    The sushi emoji shows a pair of maki rolls with fresh cut fish on top. This emoji makes a delicious snack or accompaniment to asking someone to grab Japanese food.
  • 🍸 cocktail glass
    Looking for something a little stronger than wine? How about a liquor filled cocktail. Perhaps some vodka for a martini, or some whiskey for an old fashioned will do the trick. Be careful, just one or two of these adult beverages can have you stumbling drunk out of the bar.
  • 🥂 clinking glasses
    Cheers! This emoji shows two glasses of champagne clinking against each other. It can show that a toast is in order, or that you have plans to go out for drinks later.
  • 🍷 wine glass
    Let’s wine and dine! Do you prefer Merlot, Cabernet, Pinot grigio, or Zinfandel? Wine is an alcoholic adult beverage that people drink with a meal or by itself. One or two glasses can be relaxing, 5 or 6 glasses will leave you very drunk. Get it fresh from the vineyard, or head to the bar.
  • 🍾 bottle with popping cork
    Are these champagne bottles for a celebration or just for mimosas at Sunday brunch? Either way, be careful! Once the cork pops, it will fly and can hit you in the eye. Raise your glasses! Time to drink some alcohol and party!
  • 🍜 steaming bowl
    Hungry? How about a nice steaming hot bowl of ramen noodles? Don’t forget the chopsticks. Use the steaming bowl emoji when you want to talk about Asian noodle dishes. Be careful, it’s hot!
  • 🍹 tropical drink
    Do you like piña coladas? Tropical drinks are fruity, refreshing and ready for a beach vacation! You’ll usually find these alcoholic drinks flowing at all-inclusive beach resorts and tiki bars. Don’t like alcohol? That’s ok, make it a virgin.
  • 🌶️ hot pepper
    This hot pepper emoji is perfect for describing spicy food and spicier situations. Use the hot pepper to describe people who you find to be very attractive, or as hot as the pepper.
  • 🧇 waffle
    Keep calm and have a waffle! Waffles are pancakes' more sophisticated cousin... depending on who you ask. They are a sweet, crispy breakfast staple that originated in Belgium and France. They are also widely used in desserts with other sweets like ice cream or chocolate.
  • 🥐 croissant
    This French pastry is sure to delight no matter the time of day. Though commonly a breakfast food, the croissant can be eaten as a snack, as the “bread” for a sandwich and more.
  • 🥛 glass of milk
    Thirsty? Grab a glass of milk. The calcium is good for your bones. If you don’t want to drink cow’s milk, there are many plant-based milks like almond milk and oat milk. Have it with a bowl of cereal, coffee, or cookies before bedtime!
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🥡 takeout box
    A takeout box is always a good time. Perfect for eating out of while binging on Netflix. Yum, yum, yum! Just looking at this one makes you hungry!
  • 🍺 beer mug
    This single beer mug shows a cold, frothy beer overflowing out of a stein. Drink responsibly!
  • 🥤 cup with straw
    Sip, slurp, and gulp your way to the end of this beverage. The cup with straw emoji is almost as refreshing as a cold drink. Thirsty? You’ll grab a cup like this at a fast food place or gas station. Don’t forget the ice.
  • 🍞 bread
    The bread emoji is a traditional loaf of sandwich bread that you could find at most grocery stores. While less fancy than the baguette emoji, the bread emoji really gets the job done.
  • 🌭 hot dog
    What kind of dog is hot and has no tail? A hot dog! That joke was a lame as a naked hotdog with no bun ketchup, mustard or relish. This American street food is perfect for outdoor grills, and baseball games.
  • 🍟 french fries
    Golden, crispy and delicious. French fries may not be the most healthy food but they sell like crazy in American fast food restaurants. They are usually served with a hamburger.
  • 🍔 hamburger
    The hamburger is an American classic that’s sure to make your mouth water. The hamburger is usually served with french fries and sometimes a milkshake.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText