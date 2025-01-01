Sake is a popular adult beverage that originated in Japan. It’s a very strong beverage served hot or cold and is commonly served at Japanese restaurants. Many people have sake with sushi, teriyaki, or hibachi.The sake emoji shows a tall sake bottle sitting next to a short sake glass. Use this emoji when talking about Japanese food, getting drunk, partying, or relaxing with some alcoholic beverages. Example: “We had such a long day. I can’t wait to sing Karaoke and drink lots of 🍶 at the party tonight.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.