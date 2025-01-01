Home

Hot pepper

The hot pepper is a skinny and spicy pepper native to South and Central America. It can be used when referring to spicy or hot dishes, or when speaking about people and situations that are hot and heavy themselves. The hot pepper emoji adds flavor and kick to any text.

Codepoints: 1F336 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🫕 fondue
    Whether you’re on team cheese or team chocolate, fondue is a real crowd pleaser. Melt that gooey-ooey goodness into a hot pot and call it a day.
  • 🦪 oyster
    Oysters are an acquired taste. They smell like the sea and are rumored to be an aphrodisiac.
  • hot beverage
    Tired? Need to wake up? Sip on a nice hot cup of coffee. The hot beverage emoji is a great one to use if it’s cold out and you want to warm up or if it’s early and you need caffeine to wake up.
  • 🍲 pot of food
    The Pot of Food emoji features a white, casserole-like dish, with what looks like a hearty stew made of vegetables and possibly meat.
  • 🥞 pancakes
    Pancakes. That is all I need for breakfast. Ok maybe a little bit of syrup too please. Short stacks, tall stacks, all stacks; this sweet cake like breakfast food can be coated in butter, syrup and whipped cream, or just eaten plain.
  • 🥧 pie
    This pie emoji sure smells good (not that you can smell it!) In some cases, the pie emoji is a full pie, and in others, it’s just a slice. But it’s a tasty addition to a text, no matter how you slice it!
  • 🌭 hot dog
    What kind of dog is hot and has no tail? A hot dog! That joke was a lame as a naked hotdog with no bun ketchup, mustard or relish. This American street food is perfect for outdoor grills, and baseball games.
  • 🍝 spaghetti
    That’s amore! The spaghetti emoji depicts the popular Italian noodle dish, complete with sauce and a loaded up fork.
  • ♨️ hot springs
    The hot springs emoji shows red steamy vapers flowing off of a pool, and is the symbol for a Japanese hot spring spa, or onsen.
  • 🍶 sake
    If you are getting sushi, teriyaki, or some other Japanese cuisine, don’t forget to wash it down with some sake. Not hungry? Be careful, this strong adult beverage might knock you off of your feet.
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🍺 beer mug
    This single beer mug shows a cold, frothy beer overflowing out of a stein. Drink responsibly!
  • 🥐 croissant
    This French pastry is sure to delight no matter the time of day. Though commonly a breakfast food, the croissant can be eaten as a snack, as the “bread” for a sandwich and more.
  • 🍕 pizza
    This Italian cuisine has captured hearts around the world. Pizza is a cheap food to make and easy to consume. Kids love this cheesy treat at parties and adults love it when it’s free in their work break rooms.
  • 🥂 clinking glasses
    Cheers! This emoji shows two glasses of champagne clinking against each other. It can show that a toast is in order, or that you have plans to go out for drinks later.
  • 🧖 person in steamy room
    Did someone say spa day? Or are you just in a steamy situation? Either way, this emoji works to describe both.
  • 🧄 garlic
    Garlic is a popular vegetable used to spice up and add flavor to food. The only downside is that it can leave behind some seriously stinky breath!
  • 🎢 roller coaster
    Are you ready to scream? The roller coaster is an adrenaline junkie's dream experience. Ride at the speed of light or fast enough to feel like it. Brave souls only!
  • 🍔 hamburger
    The hamburger is an American classic that’s sure to make your mouth water. The hamburger is usually served with french fries and sometimes a milkshake.

