The hot pepper is a skinny and spicy pepper native to South and Central America. It can be used when referring to spicy or hot dishes, or when speaking about people and situations that are hot and heavy themselves. The hot pepper emoji adds flavor and kick to any text.

Copy

Codepoints: 1F336 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )