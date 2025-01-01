Home

Emoji

Hot dog

Who needs a hot body, when you can make a hot dog! The delicious meaty treat is usually served with a bun, ketchup, mustard, relish and maybe even onions if you’re being fancy. The hotdog emoji shows a hot dog weiner, sitting in a bun drizzled in mustard. These handheld meals are famous at outdoor events like bbq’s and baseball games. This emoji can also be used in an adult way to refer to male genitalia...the “weiner”. Use this emoji when talking about street foods, hot dogs, snacks, hunger, baseball and “weiners”. Example: Bob is grilling up some 🌭 just in time for the game.

Keywords: frankfurter, hot dog, hotdog, sausage
Codepoints: 1F32D
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🥓 bacon
    The Bacon emoji features two wavy, crispy-looking pieces of bacon laid out side by side, as if to cool after taking them out of the sizzling pan.
  • 🥞 pancakes
    Pancakes. That is all I need for breakfast. Ok maybe a little bit of syrup too please. Short stacks, tall stacks, all stacks; this sweet cake like breakfast food can be coated in butter, syrup and whipped cream, or just eaten plain.
  • 🦪 oyster
    Oysters are an acquired taste. They smell like the sea and are rumored to be an aphrodisiac.
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🍹 tropical drink
    Do you like piña coladas? Tropical drinks are fruity, refreshing and ready for a beach vacation! You’ll usually find these alcoholic drinks flowing at all-inclusive beach resorts and tiki bars. Don’t like alcohol? That’s ok, make it a virgin.
  • 🧇 waffle
    Keep calm and have a waffle! Waffles are pancakes' more sophisticated cousin... depending on who you ask. They are a sweet, crispy breakfast staple that originated in Belgium and France. They are also widely used in desserts with other sweets like ice cream or chocolate.
  • 🐫 two-hump camel
    The two-hump camel is similar to the camel emoji, but has—you guessed it—two humps as opposed to one. This desert-dweller takes it pretty easy, especially on Hump Day. Because two humps are better than one.
  • 🌶️ hot pepper
    This hot pepper emoji is perfect for describing spicy food and spicier situations. Use the hot pepper to describe people who you find to be very attractive, or as hot as the pepper.
  • 🍔 hamburger
    The hamburger is an American classic that’s sure to make your mouth water. The hamburger is usually served with french fries and sometimes a milkshake.
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🍲 pot of food
    The Pot of Food emoji features a white, casserole-like dish, with what looks like a hearty stew made of vegetables and possibly meat.
  • 🥕 carrot
    A classic cooking ingredient, this vibrant orange carrot looks like it was just dug up from the garden.
  • 🫕 fondue
    Whether you’re on team cheese or team chocolate, fondue is a real crowd pleaser. Melt that gooey-ooey goodness into a hot pot and call it a day.
  • 🧀 cheese wedge
    More cheese please! If you are from Wisconsin, you may wear a cheese wedge on your head. This creamy food comes in many different shapes and flavors. Some of them may stink, and if you cut the cheese (fart), you’re just adding to the funky odor.
  • 🧁 cupcake
    The Cupcake emoji features a generic looking dessert sitting within a cupcake wrapping, topped with a healthy serving of frosting and sprinkles.
  • 🥜 peanuts
    Peanuts are a snack fit for the circus or a baseball game. The healthy snack is loved by people and elephants!
  • 🍧 shaved ice
    Summer time means hot temperatures and cool treats. Shaved ice, is the perfect frozen treat for those who love crunchy, icy sweets. This dessert is similar to a snowcone and will melt really quickly if it’s too hot outside.
  • 🥩 cut of meat
    Fire up the grill, it’s time to cook some ribeye steaks. The cut of meat emoji resembles a raw, t-bone steak that’s set to be cooked to perfection. The question is, do you like your beef rare, or well done? Serve a steak with eggs or potatoes, this meal is packed with protein.
  • 🍝 spaghetti
    That’s amore! The spaghetti emoji depicts the popular Italian noodle dish, complete with sauce and a loaded up fork.
  • 🧈 butter
    Who doesn’t love the delicious taste of gooey, buttery goodness? Butter makes any meal better.

