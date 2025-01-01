Who needs a hot body, when you can make a hot dog! The delicious meaty treat is usually served with a bun, ketchup, mustard, relish and maybe even onions if you’re being fancy. The hotdog emoji shows a hot dog weiner, sitting in a bun drizzled in mustard. These handheld meals are famous at outdoor events like bbq’s and baseball games. This emoji can also be used in an adult way to refer to male genitalia...the “weiner”. Use this emoji when talking about street foods, hot dogs, snacks, hunger, baseball and “weiners”. Example: Bob is grilling up some 🌭 just in time for the game.

Keywords: frankfurter, hot dog, hotdog, sausage

Codepoints: 1F32D

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )