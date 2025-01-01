The two-hump camel emoji looks like the camel emoji but features an additional hump on its back. Contrary to popular belief, these humps do not contain extra water, but in fact are used to store fat! Both possibilities would help camel stay hydrated and healthy in the desert, though.
