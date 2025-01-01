The lobster emoji shows the traditional red lobster native to the Atlantic ocean. Use this lobster emoji when you’re headed to Maryland or Massachusetts and want to show off your knowledge of the cuisine, or when you’re looking for a cute sea creature to add some nautical flair to your conversation.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.