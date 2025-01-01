What has two claws, a round red body, and creeps around the bottom of the ocean? The crab emoji might accompany other sea-faring emojis like the boat, wave, or seashell. It could accompany crabby puns, beach plans, or dinner suggestions. Better get some butter!
