The Amphora Emoji depicts a Greek vessel to hold liquids. It has two handles, and it ceramic with two handles. The designs are darker and shown in the middle. The bottom is narrow. The emoji can be used when talking about a trip to Greece.

Copy

Keywords: amphora, aquarius, cooking, drink, jug, zodiac

Codepoints: 1F3FA

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )