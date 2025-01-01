This emoji, not to be confused with the pig emoji, showcases strips of pork after being freshly cooked, crisped to perfection. Send this to your family when you want to let them know that you will be cooking breakfast. You can also send it to your friends, when you want to go out to a diner together.
