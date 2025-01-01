Did you know a carrot may be one of the best healthy foods? They’re high in fiber, vitamins and minerals and have been linked to lower cholesterol and better eyesight! While you can’t get those health benefits from the emoji, the carrot emoji can be used to show a meal you’re prepping or to let people know you’re starting to eat healthier. Around Easter time, try pairing it with the bunny emoji to show your excitement for the festivities.
