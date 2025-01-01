The spaghetti emoji depicts the popular Italian pasta dish doused in tomato sauce and with a fork for eating it. This pasta emoji is perfect for slurping up to load up on carbs before a run, or for flirty invitations to someone to recreate the iconic Lady and the Tramp dinner date scene.
