The spaghetti emoji depicts the popular Italian pasta dish doused in tomato sauce and with a fork for eating it. This pasta emoji is perfect for slurping up to load up on carbs before a run, or for flirty invitations to someone to recreate the iconic Lady and the Tramp dinner date scene.

Keywords: pasta, spaghetti

Codepoints: 1F35D

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )