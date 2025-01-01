Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Household Objects
    3. »
  3. Kitchen
    4. »
  4. Salt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Food / Drinks
    3. »
  3. Salt
YayText!

Salt

Nobody likes it when someone is acting salty and bitter. Let your friends know they are being salty with this saltshaker emoji. They will get the message loud and clear. And, of course, if you need some more salt on a dish, the salt emoji works for that too.

Keywords: condiment, salt, shaker
Codepoints: 1F9C2
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🍴 fork and knife
    Ready to pound that silverware on the table in anticipation of dinner? When it’s time to go to the restaurant and order your food, the knife and fork are the emoji for you.
  • 🍝 spaghetti
    That’s amore! The spaghetti emoji depicts the popular Italian noodle dish, complete with sauce and a loaded up fork.
  • 🍲 pot of food
    The Pot of Food emoji features a white, casserole-like dish, with what looks like a hearty stew made of vegetables and possibly meat.
  • 🥄 spoon
    The spoon emoji shows your everyday scooping and eating instrument: the spoon. Use this spoon for any kind of soupy or viscous foods, like ice cream, cereal, or stew.
  • 🍳 cooking
    Have you ever wondered what this cracked or fried egg in a pan means? It’s the cooking emoji!
  • 🏪 convenience store
    Late night snacks. Midday soda refueling. Morning coffee. You can get all this and more from a local bodega or deli.
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🥔 potato
    Fried, boiled, roasted, sauteed, mashed… A potato is one of the most versatile cooking ingredients.
  • 🥢 chopsticks
    The chopsticks emoji is one of the few emojis that comes in a pair. Use the chopsticks emoji when trying to convince someone to get dim sum with you, or when flaunt your hand dexterity with these utensils.
  • 🥕 carrot
    A classic cooking ingredient, this vibrant orange carrot looks like it was just dug up from the garden.
  • 🔪 kitchen knife
    Don’t stab anyone in the back, especially not with a kitchen knife! The kitchen knife emoji represents a chef’s knife found in the kitchen to cut and chop up meat, veggies, fruit and other ingredients to cook a meal. This emoji is also used when talking about figuratively stabbing someone in the back and losing their trust.
  • 🥐 croissant
    This French pastry is sure to delight no matter the time of day. Though commonly a breakfast food, the croissant can be eaten as a snack, as the “bread” for a sandwich and more.
  • 🥣 bowl with spoon
    The bowl with spoon emoji is just that; an empty, colored bowl with a silver spoon resting within it.
  • 🔥 fire
    “Danger Fire!” or “Danger, your outfit is hot!” This emoji goes both ways. The fire emoji is generally used to talk about someone great physical appearance, the outside temperature, or even spice levels of food
  • hot beverage
    Tired? Need to wake up? Sip on a nice hot cup of coffee. The hot beverage emoji is a great one to use if it’s cold out and you want to warm up or if it’s early and you need caffeine to wake up.
  • 🥨 pretzel
    How do you like your pretzel? Crunchy, salty and delicious or soft, sweet and mouth watering. Pretzels are delicious twisted treats and many adults like having them with a good German beer. Make sure to have some water nearby, they make your mouth really dry.
  • 🍞 bread
    The bread emoji is a traditional loaf of sandwich bread that you could find at most grocery stores. While less fancy than the baguette emoji, the bread emoji really gets the job done.
  • 🪠 plunger
    This red plunger can be used to unclog anything in your life that seems stuck or crappy.
  • 🥡 takeout box
    A takeout box is always a good time. Perfect for eating out of while binging on Netflix. Yum, yum, yum! Just looking at this one makes you hungry!
  • 🫖 teapot
    Tip me over and pour me out, but don’t get splashed by the hot water! The teapot emoji is for tea lovers and fancy people who like to drink with their pinkies out.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText