Nobody likes it when someone is acting salty and bitter. Let your friends know they are being salty with this saltshaker emoji. They will get the message loud and clear. And, of course, if you need some more salt on a dish, the salt emoji works for that too.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.