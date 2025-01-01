Nobody likes it when someone is acting salty and bitter. Let your friends know they are being salty with this saltshaker emoji. They will get the message loud and clear. And, of course, if you need some more salt on a dish, the salt emoji works for that too.

Copy

Keywords: condiment, salt, shaker

Codepoints: 1F9C2

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )