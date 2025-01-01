If you’re craving a more traditional Asian utensil alternative to forks and knives, the chopsticks emoji is the way to go. Use these thin wooden chopsticks in any conversation about the best places to get takeout, or when you are suggesting what type of cuisine to order that night.

Keywords: chopsticks, hashi

Codepoints: 1F962

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )