Fork and knife

This shows a dinner knife and fork side by side standing upright. If you want some grub, need some extra silverware, or generally just like to eat, this is the best emoji for you to use. It can represent eating a restaurant or even just the sheer anticipation of some mouth-watering food.

Keywords: cooking, cutlery, fork, fork and knife, knife
Codepoints: 1F374
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🔪 kitchen knife
    Don’t stab anyone in the back, especially not with a kitchen knife! The kitchen knife emoji represents a chef’s knife found in the kitchen to cut and chop up meat, veggies, fruit and other ingredients to cook a meal. This emoji is also used when talking about figuratively stabbing someone in the back and losing their trust.
  • 🍽️ fork and knife with plate
    Setting the table for dinner? Ready to dine out at a restaurant with friends? Want your food right now? A plate with a fork and knife can show that.
  • 🍳 cooking
    Have you ever wondered what this cracked or fried egg in a pan means? It’s the cooking emoji!
  • 🧂 salt
    Is someone acting salty? Is your food lacking flavor? This shaker of salt is the perfect option for you.
  • 🍝 spaghetti
    That’s amore! The spaghetti emoji depicts the popular Italian noodle dish, complete with sauce and a loaded up fork.
  • 🥄 spoon
    The spoon emoji shows your everyday scooping and eating instrument: the spoon. Use this spoon for any kind of soupy or viscous foods, like ice cream, cereal, or stew.
  • 🍲 pot of food
    The Pot of Food emoji features a white, casserole-like dish, with what looks like a hearty stew made of vegetables and possibly meat.
  • ⏲️ timer clock
    The timer clock emoji shows a manual twist kitchen timer. It can be used when baking, cooking, or timing how long it takes you to run around the kitchen a few times.
  • 🥢 chopsticks
    The chopsticks emoji is one of the few emojis that comes in a pair. Use the chopsticks emoji when trying to convince someone to get dim sum with you, or when flaunt your hand dexterity with these utensils.
  • 🥣 bowl with spoon
    The bowl with spoon emoji is just that; an empty, colored bowl with a silver spoon resting within it.
  • 🥡 takeout box
    A takeout box is always a good time. Perfect for eating out of while binging on Netflix. Yum, yum, yum! Just looking at this one makes you hungry!
  • 🥔 potato
    Fried, boiled, roasted, sauteed, mashed… A potato is one of the most versatile cooking ingredients.
  • 🧑‍🍳 cook
    This emoji portrays a young chef holding a spoon, cooking up something delicious in the kitchen. Mmmm. Smells good.
  • 🤤 drooling face
    Omg, a mouth watering ham sandwich sounds delicious right now. Wipe up the drool from your face, use this emoji instead. This face has its head pressed against the window of a bakery, and it wants all the cake.
  • 🍜 steaming bowl
    Hungry? How about a nice steaming hot bowl of ramen noodles? Don’t forget the chopsticks. Use the steaming bowl emoji when you want to talk about Asian noodle dishes. Be careful, it’s hot!
  • 🧄 garlic
    Garlic is a popular vegetable used to spice up and add flavor to food. The only downside is that it can leave behind some seriously stinky breath!
  • 🥕 carrot
    A classic cooking ingredient, this vibrant orange carrot looks like it was just dug up from the garden.
  • 🍣 sushi
    The sushi emoji shows a pair of maki rolls with fresh cut fish on top. This emoji makes a delicious snack or accompaniment to asking someone to grab Japanese food.
  • 👃 nose
    The nose knows, doesn’t it? Something smell fishy? Something smell yummy? Or does something just plain smell?
  • 🥐 croissant
    This French pastry is sure to delight no matter the time of day. Though commonly a breakfast food, the croissant can be eaten as a snack, as the “bread” for a sandwich and more.

