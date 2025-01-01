This shows a dinner knife and fork side by side standing upright. If you want some grub, need some extra silverware, or generally just like to eat, this is the best emoji for you to use. It can represent eating a restaurant or even just the sheer anticipation of some mouth-watering food.
