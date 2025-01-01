The timer clock emoji shows what many think of as a traditional kitchen timer. These types of timers are often used when using ovens that do not have built-in time-keeping abilities. Make sure you get to the timer before it goes off, because otherwise there will be an awful racket.

Codepoints: 23F2 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )