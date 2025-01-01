The timer clock emoji shows what many think of as a traditional kitchen timer. These types of timers are often used when using ovens that do not have built-in time-keeping abilities. Make sure you get to the timer before it goes off, because otherwise there will be an awful racket.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.