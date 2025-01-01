Cooking dinner at home? You might need a kitchen knife to cut up all of your ingredients. The kitchen knife emoji shows a chef’s knife with a pointed blade and handle. The style of the knife varies by the emoji keyboard. This emoji is commonly used when talking about chef’s, restaurants, cooking, meals, knives, and anything to do with the kitchen. Some people also use this emoji when referring to figuratively stabbing someone in the back and losing their trust. Example: Jon is cooking tonight 🔪
