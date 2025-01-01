This emoji portrays a faucet running water into a drinking glass with a great big red slash through it, which indicates non-potable water. The non-potable water emoji is used to describe water that is not safe for drinking, cooking, or bathing, but can be used for other things like watering your grass or washing your car. This emoji is used to convey life-or-death information, which is a pretty important job.
