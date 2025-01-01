This emoji represents a literal “ID” which is short for identification. This is something you must always have on your person and can include a driver’s license or a passport. Send this emoji along with a wine glass emoji to remind your friends to bring their ID to the bar or else they won’t be able to buy any alcohol!

Copy

Keywords: id, id button, identity

Codepoints: 1F194

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )