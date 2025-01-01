The pause button emoji is a square with two parallel vertical white lines depicting the symbol for pause. While it typically refers to pausing a video, you can use this emoji whenever you need a break from the conversation at hand. It’s a polite way to tell someone to zip it for a minute!
